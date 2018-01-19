Security cluster to launch Operation Fiela Two

The first operation was launched in 2015 as an anti-xenophobia effort and involved the South African Defence Force (SANDF) in some operations.

CAPE TOWN - The Justice, Crime Prevention and Security Cluster will on Friday launch Operation Fiela Two.

The first operation was launched in 2015 as an anti-xenophobia effort and involved the South African Defence Force (SANDF) in some operations.

Later, the broader anti-crime initiative saw raids and searches for drugs and ammunition in various areas across the country.

Community members in Cape Town have urged government to include them in crime fighting programmes.

The Manenberg Safety Forum chairperson Roegshanda Pascoe says that they want additional police officers deployed to gang-ridden areas.

She says they are also calling on government to deploy the army.

"Yes, the army can come in, we don't want a zoom in and a zoom out."

In October, Police Minister Fikile Mbalula announced that soldiers would be on the ground before Christmas, but the new Police Commissioner Khehla Sithole then asked the minister to hold off on the plan in order to try his approach to crime fighting.