SCA rules against Madikizela-Mandela’s bid over Mandela home

Winnie Madikizela-Mandela insists she's the rightful owner of the Mandela home in the Eastern Cape.

ANC stalwart Winnie Madikizela Mandela at Ahmed Kathrada's funeral on 29 March 2017. Picture: Reinart Toerien/EWN
ANC stalwart Winnie Madikizela Mandela at Ahmed Kathrada's funeral on 29 March 2017. Picture: Reinart Toerien/EWN
10 hours ago

JOHANNESBURG - The Supreme Court of Appeal (SCA) has dismissed an application by struggle stalwart Winnie Madikizela-Mandela to challenge the ownership of the Mandela home in Qunu.

Madikizela-Mandela insists she's the rightful owner of the home in the Eastern Cape.

Her lawyers had argued that abaThembu custom dictated the rights to the property, even though she was divorced from Nelson Mandela.

The SCA found Madikizela-Mandela was guilty of unreasonable delay in initiating proceedings.

At the same time, the court found that her delay was prejudicial to Mandela’s estate because his version of events was not available.

Madiba's grandson Nkosi Mandela has released a statement welcoming the judgment.

The Royal House of Mandela believes that this outcome respects Mandela’s last wishes and they trust that this finally puts the matter to rest.

The court has found that Madikizela-Mandela should have asserted her claim to the Qunu home before Madiba’s death in 2013.

The court says review proceedings should be initiated without undue delay and Madikizela-Mandela only instituted this after 17 years without an acceptable explanation.

The house has been left to the Nelson Mandela Family Trust for the benefit of Madiba’s family, his third wife Graca Machel and her two children.

(Edited by Shimoney Regter)

