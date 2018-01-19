SABC will not be invoicing Social Dev Dept for Dlamini interview
The public broadcaster has taken full responsibility for accepting R149,000 from the social development department for Dlamini's appearance on SABC 3 talk show "Real Talk with Anele".
JOHANNESBURG - The SABC will not be invoicing the Social Development Department for an interview with Minister Bathabile Dlamini, saying it does not charge for interviews.
The public broadcaster has taken full responsibility for accepting R149,000 from the social development department for Dlamini's appearance on the SABC 3 talk show Real Talk with Anele last month.
Department spokesperson Lumka Oliphant defended the payment agreement this week, insisting there was nothing unique about it.
[LISTEN] Social Development Dept: We paid SABC R5m for everything
SABC spokesperson Kaizer Kganyago says there was been a breakdown in internal controls and processes in accepting payment for the interview.
“A decision was made that whatever happened on that program with the Social Development Department was a breach of our own editorial policy. Because the policies are very clear that when there are sponsored programs you need to indicate in the beginning and in the end that they are sponsored programs. Which was not done.”
SABC STATEMENT ON DEPARTMENT OF SOCIAL DEVELOPMENT PAYMENT FOR AN INTERVIEW #Pmlive #sabcnews pic.twitter.com/9KoILXoeWF— SAfm #PMLive 📻 (@safmpmlive) January 19, 2018
