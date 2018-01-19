SABC admits breaching editorial policy with Bathabile Dlamini interview

It emerged this week that the minister's department paid the SABC R500,000 to host her, insisting that only R150,000 was transferred.

JOHANNESBURG - The South African Broadcasting Corporation (SABC) has admitted to not complying with its own editorial policies on the sponsorship of programmes with regards to Social Development Minister Bathabile Dlamini's interview with the broadcaster last month.

It emerged this week that the minister's department paid the SABC R500,000 to host her, insisting that only R150,000 was transferred. The interview was done on the SABC 3 show Real Talk With Anele.

Social Development spokesperson Lumka Oliphant says that the lengthy interview provided an opportunity for Dlamini to clarify false allegations that she drinks.

Oliphant says there is nothing wrong with ministers paying for programmes to profile ministers and their work.

However, in a statmement released a few minutes ago the SABC board committee says that organisational practice was breached as the broadcaster does not charge for interviews.

It found that there was a breakdown in internal controls in this instance.

The SABC says that it takes full responsibility and wishes to state that presenter Anele Mdoda and her team were merely acting on the corporation's instructions.