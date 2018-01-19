Rubben Mohlaloga can't serve as Icasa chair over fraud - DA
The DA says he’s disqualified because he has been convicted of defrauding the Land Bank of approximately R6 million in 2008.
JOHANNESBURG - The Democratic Alliance (DA) says Rubben Mohlaloga, a former African National Congress (ANC) MP and chairperson of the Portfolio Committee on Agriculture, cannot serve as the chairperson of the Independent Communications Authority of South Africa (Icasa) as per recommendation by the ruling party in Parliament.
According to the Hawks, Mohlaloga conspired with former land Bank CEO Philemon Mohlahlane and three other accomplices to transfer the money to Masepula Dinga Attorneys’ trust account from the bank.
Sentencing is set for March after they were all found guilty of fraud and money laundering in contravention of the Prevention of Organised Crime Act.
The DA’s Phumzile van Damme says appointing Mohlaloga to the position will be breaching the Icasa Act.
Mohlaloga, the person recommended by the ANC in Parliament to be Icasa chairperson, has this week been found guilty of fraud. Because of this conviction, he is no longer suitable to serve on the Icasa council.”
(Edited by Shimoney Regter)
