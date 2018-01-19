Ramaphosa: We're dead serious about addressing corruption

Deputy president Cyril Ramaphosa says that he will tell investors at the World Economic Forum that government is dead serious about fighting corruption.

JOHANNESBURG - Deputy president Cyril Ramaphosa says that he will tell investors at the World Economic Forum that government is dead serious about fighting corruption, with authorities already starting the process to clamp down on state capture.

Ramaphosa prepares to lead Team SA at the World Economic Forum in Davos next week.

Earlier this, week the Asset Forfeiture Unit (AFU) executed preservation orders against McKinsey and Trillian to freeze assets worth a combined R1.6 billion.

Ramaphosa says that government welcomes the setting up of a commission of inquiry into state capture and the National Prosecuting Authority (NPA)'s actions.

“A message that we’ll be taking to Davos now will be we’ve been saying that we’re going to address corruption and we’re deadly serious about addressing corruption and we’re now beginning to see the steps that are being taken in doing precisely this.”