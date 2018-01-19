Ramaphosa cannot comment on claims he apologised to Zuma

During an interview with 702's Karima Brown, before the ANC conference, Cyril Ramaphosa said he believed that Zuma's accuser, Fezekile Kuzwayo, also known as Khwezi, was raped.

JOHANNESBURG - Deputy president Cyril Ramaphosa's office insists it cannot comment on claims that he apologised to President Jacob Zuma for comments he made about the president's rape trial and Fezekile Kuzwayo, also known as Khwezi.

According to the Mail and Guardian, Ramaphosa made the apology during a meeting in Durban two weeks ago.

The paper says Ramaphosa has adopted a conciliatory approach towards Zuma amid claims his supporters in the NEC want Zuma removed as head of state.

During an interview with Radio 702's Karima Brown, before the African National Congress' (ANC) national conference, Ramaphosa said he believed that Kuzwayo was raped.

The Johannesburg High Court acquitted Zuma on the rape charge.

Ramaphosa’s acting spokesperson Tyrone Seale says the meeting was private.

“Well, this was a private meeting between the president of the country and the president of the African National Congress. And as the office of the deputy president, we are in no position to provide any information on the content of that discussion.”