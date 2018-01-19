PSA threatens to disrupt horse racing event over Steinhoff ex-CEO Markus Jooste

The association is calling on Sun Met organisers to remove all Markus Jooste's horses from the race on 27 January.

CAPE TOWN - The Public Servants Association (PSA) has threatened to disrupt the Sun Met horse racing event at Kenilworth if former Steinhoff CEO Markus Jooste's horses are not withdrawn.

Jooste resigned amid allegations of accounting fraud which is being investigated in South Africa and Germany.

The PSA's Tahir Maepa warns if this is not done they will take action.

“Sun International can’t want to be associated with such an individual after what has happened. If they don’t remove Markus Jooste’s horses and all his interests from the Sun Met, we’ll be marching there.”

Steinhoff lost R194 billion in value in the fallout of those allegations and the association says it may have cost the Public Service Pension Fund R12.5 billion.

The PSA and trade union Fedusa on Friday met with Steinhoff lawyers in Stellenbosch to get access to financial and administrative reports dating back to 2002.

After a three-hour meeting, the documents were handed over and the organisations say they will now use the information in an investigation.

(Edited by Shimoney Regter)