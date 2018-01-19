PSA: Steinhoff lawyers have agreed to release financial records
If the company fails to submit the documents, the Public Service Association will head to court.
CAPE TOWN - The Public Servants Association (PSA) is meeting with Steinhoff lawyers as it tries to force the retailer to hand over its financial records.
The PSA’s Tahir Maepe says Steinhoff’s lawyers have agreed to release their financial records later on Friday.
But If the company fails to submit the documents, the trade union will head to court.
“After some discussions with the lawyers and some persuasion they decided that, okay, they will give us all the information including the financial records of Steinhoff dating back to at least 2010. Obviously, the process is going to take some time.”
Maepe adds that they will release the records on their website.
Outside the company’s Stellenbosch headquarters, security guards are keeping a close eye on PSA members.
The unit had indicated that it may have lost R12.5 billion in public servants' pensions when Steinhoff lost R194 billion in value on the back of allegations of fraud.
