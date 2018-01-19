PSA: Steinhoff lawyers have agreed to release financial records

Popular Topics
View all in Latest
Popular Topics
View all in Local
Popular Topics
View all in Sport
View all in Lifestyle
Popular Topics
View all in Politics
Popular Topics
View all in Opinion
View all in Features
Popular Topics
View all in Business
View all in Multimedia
View all in Traffic
20°C / 22°C
  • Fri
  • 30°C
  • 14°C
  • Sat
  • 31°C
  • 16°C
  • Sun
  • 30°C
  • 17°C
  • Mon
  • 29°C
  • 16°C
  • Tue
  • 28°C
  • 17°C
  • Wed
  • 30°C
  • 16°C
  • Fri
  • 25°C
  • 19°C
  • Sat
  • 29°C
  • 19°C
  • Sun
  • 25°C
  • 18°C
  • Mon
  • 23°C
  • 18°C
  • Tue
  • 23°C
  • 16°C
  • Wed
  • 22°C
  • 15°C
  • Fri
  • 32°C
  • 16°C
  • Sat
  • 33°C
  • 17°C
  • Sun
  • 33°C
  • 19°C
  • Mon
  • 32°C
  • 18°C
  • Tue
  • 31°C
  • 18°C
  • Wed
  • 33°C
  • 19°C
  • Fri
  • 31°C
  • 16°C
  • Sat
  • 32°C
  • 18°C
  • Sun
  • 32°C
  • 17°C
  • Mon
  • 31°C
  • 17°C
  • Tue
  • 31°C
  • 18°C
  • Wed
  • 32°C
  • 18°C
  • Fri
  • 29°C
  • 21°C
  • Sat
  • 27°C
  • 22°C
  • Sun
  • 26°C
  • 21°C
  • Mon
  • 26°C
  • 21°C
  • Tue
  • 27°C
  • 22°C
  • Wed
  • 27°C
  • 22°C
  • Fri
  • 23°C
  • 20°C
  • Sat
  • 23°C
  • 20°C
  • Sun
  • 25°C
  • 20°C
  • Mon
  • 24°C
  • 19°C
  • Tue
  • 24°C
  • 19°C
  • Wed
  • 22°C
  • 18°C
  • Fri
  • 30°C
  • 20°C
  • Sat
  • 32°C
  • 21°C
  • Sun
  • 33°C
  • 18°C
  • Mon
  • 23°C
  • 17°C
  • Tue
  • 22°C
  • 15°C
  • Wed
  • 25°C
  • 12°C
  • Fri
  • 24°C
  • 19°C
  • Sat
  • 25°C
  • 19°C
  • Sun
  • 25°C
  • 17°C
  • Mon
  • 24°C
  • 17°C
  • Tue
  • 20°C
  • 16°C
  • Wed
  • 21°C
  • 14°C
  • Fri
  • 34°C
  • 19°C
  • Sat
  • 35°C
  • 19°C
  • Sun
  • 35°C
  • 22°C
  • Mon
  • 34°C
  • 21°C
  • Tue
  • 33°C
  • 21°C
  • Wed
  • 34°C
  • 20°C
  • Fri
  • 31°C
  • 19°C
  • Sat
  • 33°C
  • 16°C
  • Sun
  • 34°C
  • 18°C
  • Mon
  • 30°C
  • 17°C
  • Tue
  • 30°C
  • 16°C
  • Wed
  • 33°C
  • 15°C
  • Fri
  • 29°C
  • 14°C
  • Sat
  • 30°C
  • 13°C
  • Sun
  • 27°C
  • 17°C
  • Mon
  • 29°C
  • 16°C
  • Tue
  • 30°C
  • 16°C
  • Wed
  • 30°C
  • 16°C
  • Fri
  • 22°C
  • 19°C
  • Sat
  • 23°C
  • 19°C
  • Sun
  • 28°C
  • 19°C
  • Mon
  • 27°C
  • 18°C
  • Tue
  • 25°C
  • 17°C
  • Wed
  • 21°C
  • 17°C
Go

PSA: Steinhoff lawyers have agreed to release financial records

If the company fails to submit the documents, the Public Service Association will head to court.

Picture: Supplied
Picture: Supplied
9 hours ago

CAPE TOWN - The Public Servants Association (PSA) is meeting with Steinhoff lawyers as it tries to force the retailer to hand over its financial records.

The PSA’s Tahir Maepe says Steinhoff’s lawyers have agreed to release their financial records later on Friday.

But If the company fails to submit the documents, the trade union will head to court.

“After some discussions with the lawyers and some persuasion they decided that, okay, they will give us all the information including the financial records of Steinhoff dating back to at least 2010. Obviously, the process is going to take some time.”

Maepe adds that they will release the records on their website.

Outside the company’s Stellenbosch headquarters, security guards are keeping a close eye on PSA members.

The unit had indicated that it may have lost R12.5 billion in public servants' pensions when Steinhoff lost R194 billion in value on the back of allegations of fraud.

Timeline

More in Business

Comments

EWN welcomes all comments that are constructive, contribute to discussions in a meaningful manner and take stories forward.

However, we will NOT condone the following:

- Racism (including offensive comments based on ethnicity and nationality)
- Sexism
- Homophobia
- Religious intolerance
- Cyber bullying
- Hate speech
- Derogatory language
- Comments inciting violence.

We ask that your comments remain relevant to the articles they appear on and do not include general banter or conversation as this dilutes the effectiveness of the comments section.

We strive to make the EWN community a safe and welcoming space for all.

EWN reserves the right to: 1) remove any comments that do not follow the above guidelines; and, 2) ban users who repeatedly infringe the rules.

Should you find any comments upsetting or offensive you can also flag them and we will assess it against our guidelines.

EWN is constantly reviewing its comments policy in order to create an environment conducive to constructive conversations.

comments powered by Disqus
COPYRIGHT 2015 ALL RIGHTS RESERVED | Terms & Conditions | Privacy | PAIA