Probe underway over 'misuse' of R50m linked to Morris Tshabalala, ANC event

The details emerged during the bail application of captain Morris Tshabalala, known as Captain KGB, in the Pretoria Commercial Crimes Court on Friday.

Crime Intelligence operative Morris Tshabalala (in orange) arrives at the Pretoria Commercial Crimes Court on 19 January 2018. Picture: Barry Bateman/EWN
8 hours ago

PRETORIA – It’s emerged the Independent Police Investigative Directorate (Ipid) and the Inspector General for Intelligence are investigating the alleged misuse of R50 million of crime intelligence funds during the African National Congress’ (ANC) 2012 Mangaung conference.

The details emerged during the bail application of captain Morris Tshabalala, known as Captain KGB, in the Pretoria Commercial Crimes Court on Friday.

Tshabalala, who is a convicted armed robber, is accused of defrauding the unit’s secret service account.

He was arrested on Tuesday when he reported to his parole officer.

The court heard that Tshabalala was appointed as head of an operation in 2012 to conduct the intelligence work at the ANC’s Mangaung conference in Bloemfontein.

Ipid says Tshabalala was given a budget of about R50 million which was not properly accounted for. This led to the investigation by Ipid and the Inspector General for Intelligence.

Journalist Jacques Pauw revealed in his book The President’s Keepers that crime intelligence used funds to buy votes for President Jacob Zuma and spy on his enemies.

Tshabalala asked the court on Friday to file a supplementary affidavit to address several of the allegations Ipid made against him.

The matter resumes on Tuesday, 22 January.

(Edited by Shimoney Regter)

