Popo Molefe shares bittersweet memories of Lucas Mangope

Mangope died in the North West on Thursday.

JOHANNESBURG - Former Premier of the North West Popo Molefe has shared bittersweet memories of his interactions with the late former leader of Bophuthatswana Lucas Mangope.

In 1994, Mangope, who had vowed that Bophuthatswana would not be a part of the new South Africa, was removed as leader ushering in the incorporation of the region into the new dispensation.

Molefe, who was the first premier of the province under the democratic government, remembers Mangope as a tough negotiator during talks to end the Bantustan era.

“Nelson Mandela asked me, together with comrades like Joel Netshitendzhe and Winnie Madikizela-Mandela, to meet with the Mangope delegation. But he was a very strong man who held to his beliefs.”

