Police increase visibility at Hoërskool Overvaal

Yellow police tape has been put up just a few metres away from the main gate to keep protestors at bay.

VEREENIGING - Tensions continue to brew at Hoërskool Overvaal on Friday morning with an increase in police visibility outside the gates.

A group of Afrikaans activists have been gathering there since early this morning.

The protests were sparked by this week's High Court ruling which found that the school doesn't have capacity to accommodate 55 English speaking pupils.

Two police vans and an nyala are stationed at the main gate monitoring developments.

One man says that he's at the school to stand in solidarity with parents.

"We're here to make sure that the children don't get hurt."

A few African National Congress (ANC) supporters have also started arriving outside the school but the situation remains calm.

It’s unclear how big a group we can expect today after 10 protesters who were arrested on Wednesday and later released on bail were instructed not to return to the demonstrations.

Protester Tlhoriso Mofokeng says that they are not deterred by the most recent arrests on Thursday.

“The plan is to continue with our demonstrations. We’re open for further engagement, as long as the engagement is going allow our children to access the school.”