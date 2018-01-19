Police increase visibility at Hoërskool Overvaal
Yellow police tape has been put up just a few metres away from the main gate to keep protestors at bay.
VEREENIGING - Tensions continue to brew at Hoërskool Overvaal on Friday morning with an increase in police visibility outside the gates.
A group of Afrikaans activists have been gathering there since early this morning.
The protests were sparked by this week's High Court ruling which found that the school doesn't have capacity to accommodate 55 English speaking pupils.
Two police vans and an nyala are stationed at the main gate monitoring developments.
Yellow police tape has been put up just a few metres away from the main gate to keep protestors at bay.
One man says that he's at the school to stand in solidarity with parents.
"We're here to make sure that the children don't get hurt."
A few African National Congress (ANC) supporters have also started arriving outside the school but the situation remains calm.
WATCH: Police car petrol bombed at Hoërskool Overvaal protest
It’s unclear how big a group we can expect today after 10 protesters who were arrested on Wednesday and later released on bail were instructed not to return to the demonstrations.
Protester Tlhoriso Mofokeng says that they are not deterred by the most recent arrests on Thursday.
“The plan is to continue with our demonstrations. We’re open for further engagement, as long as the engagement is going allow our children to access the school.”
More in Local
-
City of CT suspends transport commissioner Whitehead over tender irregularities
-
SABC admits breaching editorial policy with Bathabile Dlamini interview
-
Gauteng Safety MEC to meet principals over school safety
-
Hoërskool Overvaal: Parents urged to send pupils to school
-
No talk of recalling Zuma at ANC NEC meeting, says Magashule
-
3 arrested near OR Tambo Airport after robbing tourists
Choose an EWN Twitter accountFollow @ewnreporter
Follow @ewnupdates
Follow @ewnsport
Follow @ewntraffic
Comments
EWN welcomes all comments that are constructive, contribute to discussions in a meaningful manner and take stories forward.comments powered by Disqus
However, we will NOT condone the following:
- Racism (including offensive comments based on ethnicity and nationality)
- Sexism
- Homophobia
- Religious intolerance
- Cyber bullying
- Hate speech
- Derogatory language
- Comments inciting violence.
We ask that your comments remain relevant to the articles they appear on and do not include general banter or conversation as this dilutes the effectiveness of the comments section.
We strive to make the EWN community a safe and welcoming space for all.
EWN reserves the right to: 1) remove any comments that do not follow the above guidelines; and, 2) ban users who repeatedly infringe the rules.
Should you find any comments upsetting or offensive you can also flag them and we will assess it against our guidelines.
EWN is constantly reviewing its comments policy in order to create an environment conducive to constructive conversations.