Parliament tells Mkhwebane to respect state capture remedial action
It’s made the comments over Busisiwe Mkhwebane 's calls to broaden the scope of the imminent state capture inquiry.
CAPE TOWN - Parliament's Justice Portfolio Committee has appealed to the Public Protector to stop confusing South Africans.
Committee chairperson Mathole Motshekga says Mkhwebane must respect the remedial action proposed by her predecessor in her State of Capture report.
He adds it's not for her to request the terms of reference be broadened.
However, Mkhwebane announced on Thursday that her office had not been properly resourced and its budget had been cut by R8 million.
As a result, she is not currently in a position to properly investigate all allegations of state capture, including those that surfaced after the publication of the State of Capture report.
She's denied claims that she had called for apartheid-era state capture to be probed alongside allegations around the Guptas.
Meanwhile, the Democratic Alliance (DA) has issued a warning to Zuma, saying that broadening the scope of the state capture commission of inquiry to water it down would be illegal.
(Edited by Shimoney Regter)
