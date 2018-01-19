Old age home robbed in Lenasia, no injuries reported

There are no reports of injuries, but some of the victims have been left traumatized by the brazen robbery.

JOHANNESBURG - Several elderly citizens have been assaulted and robbed of at an old age home in Lenasia, south of Johannesburg.

It's understood that a group of about nine criminals forced their way into the Nirvana Haven Old Age Home in the early hours of Friday morning, where they assaulted and tied up the security guard before raiding several homes in the complex.

There are no reports of injuries, but some of the victims have been left traumatized by the brazen robbery.

The police’s Molefe Mokoena says: "There was an armed robbery at Nirvana Old Age Home in Lenasia.

“According to a security guard, nine guys came in. They went to several houses, they robbed owners of several valuable and several shots were fired but nobody was hurt. At this stage, we’re investigating a case of armed robbery."