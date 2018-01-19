Officials urge residents not to panic after Listeria strain found in food outlet
At least 61 people have died since Health Minister Aaron Motsoaledi confirmed the country is battling a Listeriosis outbreak.
JOHANNESBURG - Health officials in Johannesburg have urged residents not to panic after samples of Listeria discovered at a food outlet in the city were taken for testing on Friday.
The city did not divulge the identity of the food outlet.
At least 61 people have died since Health Minister Aaron Motsoaledi confirmed the country is battling a Listeriosis outbreak.
Johannesburg's MMC for Health Dr Mpho Phalatse has urged residents and business to continue to take the necessary precaution when handling food.
“We should have results in the next 24 to 48 hours. Residents should please not panic, there are 17 strains of Listeria but not all of them are disease-causing.”
As at 16 January 2018, a total of 764 listeriosis cases have been reported across the country, with the City of Joburg reporting 212 cases and 19 deaths, so far.
The city says that in support of executive mayor Herman Mashaba’s campaign to clamp down on lawlessness, its Environmental Health Unit is also intensifying its oversight role in ensuring that all food handlers strictly adhere to prescribed standards in their field of operation.
More in Local
-
Hoërskool Overvaal : Protesting parents say school is only option for children
-
Popo Molefe shares bittersweet memories of Lucas Mangope
-
[LISTEN] Life in Bophuthatswana was a sham of an independence - Justice Malala
-
Elderly woman (85) hacked to death in EC village
-
Rubben Mohlaloga can't serve as Icasa chair over fraud - DA
-
ANC requests commission of inquiry over CT drought crisis
Choose an EWN Twitter accountFollow @ewnreporter
Follow @ewnupdates
Follow @ewnsport
Follow @ewntraffic
Comments
EWN welcomes all comments that are constructive, contribute to discussions in a meaningful manner and take stories forward.comments powered by Disqus
However, we will NOT condone the following:
- Racism (including offensive comments based on ethnicity and nationality)
- Sexism
- Homophobia
- Religious intolerance
- Cyber bullying
- Hate speech
- Derogatory language
- Comments inciting violence.
We ask that your comments remain relevant to the articles they appear on and do not include general banter or conversation as this dilutes the effectiveness of the comments section.
We strive to make the EWN community a safe and welcoming space for all.
EWN reserves the right to: 1) remove any comments that do not follow the above guidelines; and, 2) ban users who repeatedly infringe the rules.
Should you find any comments upsetting or offensive you can also flag them and we will assess it against our guidelines.
EWN is constantly reviewing its comments policy in order to create an environment conducive to constructive conversations.