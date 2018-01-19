NPA, Shaun Abrahams challenge ruling that his appointment is invalid

They argue that the High Court was wrong to speculate that Jacob Zuma settled with Mxolisi Nxasana and appointed Abrahams because he was 'less likely' to charge Zuma.

JOHANNESBURG - The National Prosecuting Authority (NPA) and its head Shaun Abrahams have filed papers in the Constitutional Court challenging the High Court ruling that his appointment was invalid.

They are essentially arguing in ConCourt papers that the High Court was wrong to speculate that President Jacob Zuma settled with Mxolisi Nxasana and appointed Abrahams because he was 'less likely' to charge Zuma.

Abrahams also says the lower court was wrong in finding that he had sided with the president over the Nxasana golden handshake deal or that he had not acted against deputy NDPP Nomgcobo Jiba.

The court papers include letters written by Abrahams to the Hawks asking for the Zuma's docket and the appointment of a team of prosecutors to handle the president's case.

ZUMA APPEAL

On Thursday president Zuma filed papers in his bid to appeal a court order prohibiting him from appointing the new head of the NPA.

Last year the High Court in Pretoria found that because Zuma is facing criminal charges, he is conflicted and therefore cannot perform his duty of appointing a new head for the NPA.

Zuma’s legal team argues that the court made a mistake by finding that he is unable to perform his powers as president in relation to the NPA head as he is able to perform his other functions as head of state.

The lawyers say the court's position is not authorised by the Constitution, adding the court made an error in law by holding that it's constitutionally permissible to have two presidents exercising presidential powers at the same time.

Zuma’s legal team has confined its appeal to the one aspect of the ruling, which states that for as long as Zuma is president, the deputy president shall be responsible for appointing the prosecutions boss.