No talk of recalling Zuma at ANC NEC meeting, says Magashule

Popular Topics
View all in Latest
Popular Topics
View all in Local
Popular Topics
View all in Sport
View all in Lifestyle
Popular Topics
View all in Politics
Popular Topics
View all in Opinion
View all in Features
Popular Topics
View all in Business
View all in Multimedia
View all in Traffic
20°C / 22°C
  • Fri
  • 30°C
  • 14°C
  • Sat
  • 31°C
  • 16°C
  • Sun
  • 30°C
  • 17°C
  • Mon
  • 29°C
  • 16°C
  • Tue
  • 28°C
  • 17°C
  • Wed
  • 30°C
  • 16°C
  • Fri
  • 25°C
  • 19°C
  • Sat
  • 29°C
  • 19°C
  • Sun
  • 25°C
  • 18°C
  • Mon
  • 23°C
  • 18°C
  • Tue
  • 23°C
  • 16°C
  • Wed
  • 22°C
  • 15°C
  • Fri
  • 32°C
  • 16°C
  • Sat
  • 33°C
  • 17°C
  • Sun
  • 33°C
  • 19°C
  • Mon
  • 32°C
  • 18°C
  • Tue
  • 31°C
  • 18°C
  • Wed
  • 33°C
  • 19°C
  • Fri
  • 31°C
  • 16°C
  • Sat
  • 32°C
  • 18°C
  • Sun
  • 32°C
  • 17°C
  • Mon
  • 31°C
  • 17°C
  • Tue
  • 31°C
  • 18°C
  • Wed
  • 32°C
  • 18°C
  • Fri
  • 29°C
  • 21°C
  • Sat
  • 27°C
  • 22°C
  • Sun
  • 26°C
  • 21°C
  • Mon
  • 26°C
  • 21°C
  • Tue
  • 27°C
  • 22°C
  • Wed
  • 27°C
  • 22°C
  • Fri
  • 23°C
  • 20°C
  • Sat
  • 23°C
  • 20°C
  • Sun
  • 25°C
  • 20°C
  • Mon
  • 24°C
  • 19°C
  • Tue
  • 24°C
  • 19°C
  • Wed
  • 22°C
  • 18°C
  • Fri
  • 30°C
  • 20°C
  • Sat
  • 32°C
  • 21°C
  • Sun
  • 33°C
  • 18°C
  • Mon
  • 23°C
  • 17°C
  • Tue
  • 22°C
  • 15°C
  • Wed
  • 25°C
  • 12°C
  • Fri
  • 24°C
  • 19°C
  • Sat
  • 25°C
  • 19°C
  • Sun
  • 25°C
  • 17°C
  • Mon
  • 24°C
  • 17°C
  • Tue
  • 20°C
  • 16°C
  • Wed
  • 21°C
  • 14°C
  • Fri
  • 34°C
  • 19°C
  • Sat
  • 35°C
  • 19°C
  • Sun
  • 35°C
  • 22°C
  • Mon
  • 34°C
  • 21°C
  • Tue
  • 33°C
  • 21°C
  • Wed
  • 34°C
  • 20°C
  • Fri
  • 31°C
  • 19°C
  • Sat
  • 33°C
  • 16°C
  • Sun
  • 34°C
  • 18°C
  • Mon
  • 30°C
  • 17°C
  • Tue
  • 30°C
  • 16°C
  • Wed
  • 33°C
  • 15°C
  • Fri
  • 29°C
  • 14°C
  • Sat
  • 30°C
  • 13°C
  • Sun
  • 27°C
  • 17°C
  • Mon
  • 29°C
  • 16°C
  • Tue
  • 30°C
  • 16°C
  • Wed
  • 30°C
  • 16°C
  • Fri
  • 22°C
  • 19°C
  • Sat
  • 23°C
  • 19°C
  • Sun
  • 28°C
  • 19°C
  • Mon
  • 27°C
  • 18°C
  • Tue
  • 25°C
  • 17°C
  • Wed
  • 21°C
  • 17°C
Go

No talk of recalling Zuma at ANC NEC meeting, says Magashule

The NEC is meeting for its first official lekgotla post the ANC’s 54th national conference, which saw Ramaphosa elected as the new party president

African National Congress secretary-general Ace Magashule. Picture: Christa van der Walt/EWN
African National Congress secretary-general Ace Magashule. Picture: Christa van der Walt/EWN
one hour ago

JOHANNESBURG - The African National Congress (ANC) national executive committee (NEC) says while it will not be discussing the possibility of recalling the President Jacob Zuma, party president Cyril Ramaphosa will continue their ongoing discussions.

The NEC is meeting for its first official lekgotla post the ANC’s 54th national conference, which saw Ramaphosa elected as the new party president.

Secretary-general Ace Magashule told reporters on the first day of the meeting in Irene Pretoria on Thursday that the newly elected leadership went through an induction process with the new national executive committee members.

Magashule says top of the agenda for the leadership are plans for the year ahead, the 8 January statement, conference resolutions and racism in schools.

He says there will be no talk of recalling Zuma.

“It’s not an issue on the table. Remember we said in East London that there’s interaction between President Zuma and President Ramaphosa and that interaction will be continuing.”

Magashule says he will vacate his position as premier of the Free State at the end of the financial year.

Timeline

More in Politics

Comments

EWN welcomes all comments that are constructive, contribute to discussions in a meaningful manner and take stories forward.

However, we will NOT condone the following:

- Racism (including offensive comments based on ethnicity and nationality)
- Sexism
- Homophobia
- Religious intolerance
- Cyber bullying
- Hate speech
- Derogatory language
- Comments inciting violence.

We ask that your comments remain relevant to the articles they appear on and do not include general banter or conversation as this dilutes the effectiveness of the comments section.

We strive to make the EWN community a safe and welcoming space for all.

EWN reserves the right to: 1) remove any comments that do not follow the above guidelines; and, 2) ban users who repeatedly infringe the rules.

Should you find any comments upsetting or offensive you can also flag them and we will assess it against our guidelines.

EWN is constantly reviewing its comments policy in order to create an environment conducive to constructive conversations.

comments powered by Disqus
COPYRIGHT 2015 ALL RIGHTS RESERVED | Terms & Conditions | Privacy | PAIA