No talk of recalling Zuma at ANC NEC meeting, says Magashule

The NEC is meeting for its first official lekgotla post the ANC’s 54th national conference, which saw Ramaphosa elected as the new party president

JOHANNESBURG - The African National Congress (ANC) national executive committee (NEC) says while it will not be discussing the possibility of recalling the President Jacob Zuma, party president Cyril Ramaphosa will continue their ongoing discussions.

The NEC is meeting for its first official lekgotla post the ANC’s 54th national conference, which saw Ramaphosa elected as the new party president.

Secretary-general Ace Magashule told reporters on the first day of the meeting in Irene Pretoria on Thursday that the newly elected leadership went through an induction process with the new national executive committee members.

Magashule says top of the agenda for the leadership are plans for the year ahead, the 8 January statement, conference resolutions and racism in schools.

He says there will be no talk of recalling Zuma.

“It’s not an issue on the table. Remember we said in East London that there’s interaction between President Zuma and President Ramaphosa and that interaction will be continuing.”

Magashule says he will vacate his position as premier of the Free State at the end of the financial year.