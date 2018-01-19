MJC demands that Muslim bodies be released within 24 hours
They’re calling on the Western Cape Health Department to expedite autopsies.
CAPE TOWN - The Muslim Judicial Council (MJC) is demanding a 24-hour release time for Muslim bodies to be processed.
They’re calling on the Western Cape Health Department to expedite autopsies.
To voice their frustration the council is currently running an online petition, which has more than 8,000 signatures.
Shaykh Riad Fataar, MJC second deputy president and head of the Muslim Cemetery Board, says they have had numerous meetings with the department to highlight the issue.
The Health Department’s Robert Daniels says in unnatural deaths, the law demands an investigation and post-mortem examination.
He adds the delay does not affect people who die a natural death as these cases are not admitted to the forensic pathology officers.
He says the forensic pathology service is under pressure as the burden of disease and violent deaths takes its toll on resources.
However, Fataar says Muslim families are waiting nearly a week for the release of their loved ones.
“Western Cape government we are calling and pleading with you, people are sad, angry and disappointed. It’s a crucial time for a family when they lose a loved one.”
The MJC is encouraging the Muslim community to sign the petition.
The council will meet with the department next week again. The department says it cannot guarantee Muslim bodies will be released within 24 hours in cases of unnatural deaths.
(Edited by Shimoney Regter)
More in Local
-
Hoërskool Overvaal : Protesting parents say school is only option for children
-
Popo Molefe shares bittersweet memories of Lucas Mangope
-
Officials urge residents not to panic after Listeria strain found in food outlet
-
[LISTEN] Life in Bophuthatswana was a sham of an independence - Justice Malala
-
Elderly woman (85) hacked to death in EC village
-
Rubben Mohlaloga can't serve as Icasa chair over fraud - DA
Choose an EWN Twitter accountFollow @ewnreporter
Follow @ewnupdates
Follow @ewnsport
Follow @ewntraffic
Comments
EWN welcomes all comments that are constructive, contribute to discussions in a meaningful manner and take stories forward.comments powered by Disqus
However, we will NOT condone the following:
- Racism (including offensive comments based on ethnicity and nationality)
- Sexism
- Homophobia
- Religious intolerance
- Cyber bullying
- Hate speech
- Derogatory language
- Comments inciting violence.
We ask that your comments remain relevant to the articles they appear on and do not include general banter or conversation as this dilutes the effectiveness of the comments section.
We strive to make the EWN community a safe and welcoming space for all.
EWN reserves the right to: 1) remove any comments that do not follow the above guidelines; and, 2) ban users who repeatedly infringe the rules.
Should you find any comments upsetting or offensive you can also flag them and we will assess it against our guidelines.
EWN is constantly reviewing its comments policy in order to create an environment conducive to constructive conversations.