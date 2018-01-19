Metrorail working to clamp down on illegal scrap metal dealers
Metrorail says there's been a spike in small scale scrap metal dealerships springing up in poor and gang-stricken communities like Bonteheuwel.
CAPE TOWN - Metrorail says that it is working with police to clamp down on small scale illegal scrap metal dealers springing up in poor communities along the notorious central line.
Officials from the Passenger Rail Agency of South Africa (Prasa), Metrorail and the United National Transport Union (Untu) on Thursday gathered in Bonteheuwel for a briefing following a series of crimes crippling the central line over the past few weeks.
Services on the route have been suspended for more than a week after the murder of a security official in Khayelitsha, vandalism in Nyanga and a trail derailment near Heideveld station.
The rail operator's Richard Walker says these small businesses are called bucket shops.
#Metrorail Cables stripped in Bonteheuwel. LI pic.twitter.com/XpwQRTUq0k— EWN Reporter (@ewnreporter) January 18, 2018
#Metrorail Substation in Bonteheuwel gutted by fire. LI pic.twitter.com/AGjayab1ZR— EWN Reporter (@ewnreporter) January 18, 2018
#Metrorail These steel cages were placed here to protect apparatus boxes. Hasn’t stopped criminals. LI pic.twitter.com/8Q2AdZYbhD— EWN Reporter (@ewnreporter) January 18, 2018
"These bucket shops are owned by gangsters, we need to be very clear. People go in there who are very desperate, people affected by socio-econmic issues, come in here, they then take some of the cable and get paid a pittance."
Walker says while the person stripping the cable gets paid next to nothing, bucket shop owners sell the copper cable to bigger scrap dealers at a going rate of about R60 to R80 per kilogram.
The Bonteheuwel substation, on the inside, has been completely destroyed by fire.
Outside, leading to the railway line, rows of snaking trenches almost a meter deep expose leftover pieces of cut and stripped cable. There's also no signalling equipment left. It's all been stolen.
WATCH: Prasa working on getting CT central line back on track
