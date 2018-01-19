Mahumapelo conveys condolences for Lucas Mangope

Former Bophuthatswana leader Lucas Mangope died at his home in Lehurutshe in the North West on Thursday. He was 94 years old.

JOHANNESBURG - North West Premier Supra Mahumapelo has described former Bophuthatswana leader Lucas Mangope as an opposition leader who was pivotal in ensuring that South Africa's democracy remained vibrant.

Mangope died at his home in Lehurutshe in the North West on Thursday.

He was 94 years old.

At the time of his death, Mangope had rescinded power to his son, as chief of his clan, after having left politics in 2014.

The premier's spokesperson Brian Setswambung says Mahumapelo visited Mangope when he became premier.

“He has conveyed a message of condolence to the family and the community of Lehurutshe, and the citizens of the Bokone Bophirima province. He has stated that he is one of the people he visited upon assuming his position as premier to get some wisdom from him.”