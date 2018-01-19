Lucas Mangope remembered as great but controversial leader
Mangope led the Bantustan during the apartheid era and also founded the United Christian Democratic Party (UCDP) before joining the da later on.
JOHANNESBURG - The late Bophuthatswana leader Lucas Mangope is being remembered on Friday morning as a great but controversial leader, who was hero to some and a villain to others.
He died on Thursday at the age of 94.
Mangope led the Bantustan during the apartheid era and also founded the United Christian Democratic Party (UCDP) before joining the Democratic Alliance (DA) later on.
From 1959, Mangope ruled as chief of the Motswedi baHurutshe boo Manyane tribe before becoming an active politician in 1971 under the Bophuthatswana National Party.
He later formed the Bophuthatswana UCDP which rose to power in 1977 when he assumed the role of president of the region.
In 1988, he was ousted in a coup by Rocky Malebane-Metsing but was reinstated hours later by the then South African government.
In 1994, Mangope, who had vowed that Bophuthatswana would not be a part of the new South Africa, was removed as leader during negotiations to end apartheid.
This saw the region being incorporated into the new dispensation.
He later founded the UCDP, which he left to take once again take up his duties as chief.
At the time of his death, he had relinquished power and was succeeded by his son.
The sad news is that His Excellency has left this world earlier today. May his soul rest in peace indeed.— Re Rata Tautona Lucas Mangope (@re_rata_Mangope) January 18, 2018
No-one lives forever, but a man's legacy can
Tautona's legacy will stay on for generations
RE A LEBOGA RARA#LucasMangope #RIPMangope #Mangope pic.twitter.com/06yY21Zs5e
#LucasMangope— Tumi Sole (@tumisole) January 19, 2018
Condolences keep pouring in
pic.twitter.com/IopwXyPoNE
