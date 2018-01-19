[LISTEN] Life in Bophuthatswana was a sham of an independence - Justice Malala

Radio 702 | Political Commentator Justice Malala, who grew up living in the former homeland, Bophuthatswana, under the rule of the now late Lucas Mangope speaks about his experience of the leader.

JOHANNESBURG - Political Commentator Justice Malala says he remembers life in Bophuthatswana as a sham of an independence.

Malala says growing up in New Eersterust in Hammanskraal, he became aware of Apartheid in South Africa and noticed how Bophuthatswana leadership pretended to be completely independent of South Africa, although reality proved otherwise.

He says his memory of Lucas Mangope is of someone who punished dissenting voices. One example has is of a weekend where all kids under 20 years old were locked up and beaten up for one weekend.

