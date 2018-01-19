Jacobus questioned about relationship with NGO owner
Hannah Jacobus admitted to knowing the woman, Dorothy Franks and her family. Franks ran Anchor House, one of the NGOs the health ombudsman deemed most dangerous.
JOHANNESBURG - Gauteng Health’s deputy director for mental health services has been questioned about her relationship with a woman who ran one of the NGOs where patients who were transferred from Life Esidimeni died.
This after Hannah Jacobus admitted to knowing the woman who ran the NGO, Dorothy Franks and her family.
Franks ran Anchor House, one of the NGOs the health ombudsman deemed most dangerous.
Jacobus says her mother is friends with Frank’s aunt and that she and Franks grew up in the same neighbourhood and went to the same high school.
Franks admitted last year that she received and used money from the South African Social Security Agency of South Africa (Sassa), which belonged to patients who already died.
She also detailed how she continued to receive subsidies from the Gauteng Health Department - despite her NGO being shut down.
Meanwhile, Jacobus insists she and franks are not friends but she was thoroughly questioned about this.
“We weren’t in one class. I didn’t really know her at school. But her whole family, we all attended school at one place.”
One hundred and forty-three mentally ill people died as a result of the disastrous patient transfer project.
Five of these patients died at Franks’ NGO between July and October 2016.
WATCH: Esidimeni: Hanna Jacobus continues testimony
