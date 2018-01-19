Jacobus: I did my best to speak up against wrongdoing

Hanna Jacobus says that she was forced by her former boss, Dr Makgabo Manamela, to by-pass legal processes when issuing licenses to NGOs earmarked to take care of psychiatric patients.

JOHANNESBURG - Gauteng Health’s Deputy Director for Mental Health services says that she strongly believes that she did all that she could to do things by the law and speak up against wrongdoing during the Life Esidimeni project.



Hannah Jacobus testified on Thursday.

Manamela resigned as director for mental health services this week.

Retired deputy Chief Justice Dikgang Moseneke asked Jacobus whether she thought she deserved to still be employed by the Health Department, telling her that she had failed to execute her duties as the person in charge of NGOs in Gauteng.

“So much wrong has happened under your watch, isn’t that of such magnitude that a rational human being should be saying I’m obliged to resign to show remorse and to show accountability?”

Jacobus told Moseneke that she believes she did her best to speak up.

“Justice, with all due respect, I am and I’m very serene on what happened, I’m still going through that.”

Jacobus is expected back on the witness stand on Friday morning to answer more questions about her role in the deaths of 143 mentally ill people.