Jacobus foresaw possibility of death, Esidimeni arbitration hears
Hannah Jacobus is testifying for a second day in Parktown this afternoon. She is responsible for the NGOs in Gauteng where 143 Esidimeni patients died.
JOHANNESBURG - Gauteng's deputy director for mental health services has told the Esidimeni hearings that she did foresee the possibility of death before the project started and has admitted she didn’t do enough to protect the psychiatric patients.
Hannah Jacobus is testifying for a second day in Parktown this afternoon. She is responsible for the NGOs in Gauteng where 143 Esidimeni patients died.
Jacobus has been questioned about her role as director of mental health in Gauteng and whether she knew and understood how much responsibility she had in looking after the well-being of psychiatric patients.
On Thursday, Jacobus told the hearings that she flouted legal processes when licensing NGOs for the Esidimeni project.
She said she was forced to do this by her former boss, Dr Makgabo Manamela, who resigned this week.
As she was being cross-examined by legal aid South Africa’s Lilla Crouse, Jacobus said she knew that people would die.
Her testimony has once again cast a spotlight over how the project was rushed and how the department disregarded the law from the get-go.
More in Local
-
Hoërskool Overvaal : Protesting parents say school is only option for children
-
Popo Molefe shares bittersweet memories of Lucas Mangope
-
Officials urge residents not to panic after Listeria strain found in food outlet
-
[LISTEN] Life in Bophuthatswana was a sham of an independence - Justice Malala
-
Elderly woman (85) hacked to death in EC village
-
Rubben Mohlaloga can't serve as Icasa chair over fraud - DA
Choose an EWN Twitter accountFollow @ewnreporter
Follow @ewnupdates
Follow @ewnsport
Follow @ewntraffic
Comments
EWN welcomes all comments that are constructive, contribute to discussions in a meaningful manner and take stories forward.comments powered by Disqus
However, we will NOT condone the following:
- Racism (including offensive comments based on ethnicity and nationality)
- Sexism
- Homophobia
- Religious intolerance
- Cyber bullying
- Hate speech
- Derogatory language
- Comments inciting violence.
We ask that your comments remain relevant to the articles they appear on and do not include general banter or conversation as this dilutes the effectiveness of the comments section.
We strive to make the EWN community a safe and welcoming space for all.
EWN reserves the right to: 1) remove any comments that do not follow the above guidelines; and, 2) ban users who repeatedly infringe the rules.
Should you find any comments upsetting or offensive you can also flag them and we will assess it against our guidelines.
EWN is constantly reviewing its comments policy in order to create an environment conducive to constructive conversations.