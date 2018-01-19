Ipid: Tshabalala a dangerous man with police, political protection

Crime Intelligence operative Morris Tshabalala is accused of defrauding the unit’s secret service account of hundreds of thousands of rands.

PRETORIA – The Independent Police Investigative Directorate (Ipid) has told the Pretoria Commercial Crimes Court that Crime Intelligence operative Morris Tshabalala is a dangerous man who enjoys protection from both police management and politicians.

Tshabalala who is known as "Captain KGB" is applying for bail following his arrest on Tuesday.

He is accused of defrauding the unit’s secret service account of hundreds of thousands of rands.

Tshabalala has confirmed that he is employed in the Crime Intelligence secret agent programme but declined to provide further details, saying that they are classified.

He says that he intends pleading not guilty to the fraud and corruption charges, adding that he should be released on bail.

Ipid says that Tshabalala was convicted of armed robbery in 1996 but did not report to prison and did not disclose this to the police when he joined the service in 2002.

When it was discovered he was a fugitive from justice in 2013 and imprisoned he remained employed by the saps.

Ipid says he continues to remain employed while on parole because he’s protected by people in high places.