Hoërskool Overvaal : Protesting parents say school is only option for children

Protests at the Vereeniging school entered a third on Friday. Demonstrators have been calling for an end to the schools Afrikaans only language policy.

The Hoërskool Overvaal on 19 January 2018. Picture: Thando Kubheka/EWN
5 hours ago

VEREENIGING - A parent of one of the 55 pupils whose child wasn’t admitted into Hoërskool Overvaal says he simply wants his child to be accepted at the school as his family lives in the area.

Protests at the Vereeniging school entered a third on Friday.

Demonstrators have been calling for an end to the schools Afrikaans only language policy.

Bafana Mthimkhulu was one of the protestors demonstrating.

He says his message is clear.

“We want our kids to be accepted here, basically that is that. Because we are residents, we are staying around here.”

He says he doesn’t have money to take his child to another school.

“The problem is that if my kid is supposed to move from this school to another school, who is going to subsidize me? Who is going to give me money for transport?”

Protestors have made it clear they’ll continue with their demonstrations until the school changes its language policy.

