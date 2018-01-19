Hoërskool Overvaal: Parents urged to send pupils to school
Demonstrators have been calling for an end to the school's Afrikaans-only language policy.
VEREENIGING - A NGO offering life coaching at Hoërskool Overvaal has encouraged parents to allow their children to go to school despite three consecutive days of sometimes violent protests.
There's an increase in police presence at the school on Friday.
Some parents have opted to keep their children away from school as protests over language policy and transformation continue there.
The school’s life coach Pierre Ronquest.
"We're motivating the parents as far as we can. We've sending SMSes everyday, we're calling the parents that aren't bringing their children to school to motivate them to bring the kids back."
#HoerskoolOvervaal The situation outside the school this morning, a group of Afrikaans activists have started to gather not too far from the main gate while police and private security keep a close eye. TK pic.twitter.com/dXPJKsrEXQ— EWN Reporter (@ewnreporter) January 19, 2018
Parents and some community members have been gathering here at the school since earlier this morning.
Additional African National Congress (ANC) and Cosas members have arrived at the school and they've asked police permission to hold what they’ve described as a peaceful protest outside the premises.
