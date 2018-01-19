Gigaba: SARB's Kganyago will be excellent IMFC chairperson
SA Reserve Bank Governor Lesetja Kganyago becomes the first IMF chairperson from the sub-Saharan African region.
JOHANNESBURG - Finance Minister Malusi Gigaba says South African Reserve Bank Governor Lesetja Kganyago will be an excellent chairperson of the International Monetary and Financial Committee.
The committee deals with policy for the International Monetary Fund (IMF).
Kganyago becomes the first IMF chairperson from the sub-Saharan African region.
He replaces Mexican central bank governor Agustín Carstens and will take up the position for three years.
The 24-member IMFC is the primary advisory committee to the IMF board of governors.
It addresses issues such as the supervision and management of the international monetary and financial system.
Kganyago has already lead various South African teams to meetings of the G20 finance ministers, IMF and World Bank gatherings of central bank governors.
