Gauteng Safety MEC to meet principals over school safety

Gauteng Community Safety MEC Sizakele Nkosi-Malobane will also visit schools in Sebokeng as part of Gauteng government’s readiness programme.

JOHANNESBURG - The Gauteng Community Safety MEC Sizakele Nkosi-Malobane will meet principals from over 150 schools, senior members of the police and local leadership on Friday to discuss the safety of pupils.

She says she will also discuss issues such as bullying, gangsterism and substance abuse which are prevalent.

Spokesperson Busaphi Nxumalo says: “The session will culminate with the MEC visiting Vukama Primary School and Fundilwazi Secondary in Sebokeng to assess and evaluate overall school readiness for 2018 academic year.

“And also, raising awareness about the importance of us staying safe in schools.”