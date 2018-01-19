Eskom's Singh penned secret R400m deal with obscure entity - report
The 'Business Day' newspaper is reporting that the shady agreement was in return for the entity securing a R25 billion loan from China to build or refurbish power stations.
JOHANNESBURG - It is being reported that Eskom's suspended chief financial officer Anoj Singh signed a secret deal binding the cash-strapped parastatal to forking out a R400 million "signature fee" to an obsure offshore entity.
The Business Day newspaper is reporting that the shady agreement was in return for the entity securing a R25 billion loan from China to build or refurbish power stations.
A paper trail allegedly suggests that officials in Eskom's legal and finance divisions suspected that the fee might be a disguised kickback.
Singh reportedly ignored legal advice from officials who warned that the terms of the 2017 transaction were onerous and ambigiuous "at best".
More in Business
-
Steinhoff secures €60m lifeline for European operations
-
SEC says bitcoin funds raise 'investor protection issues'
-
Vodacom resolves call issues in Gauteng
-
Kganyago: SA's economic growth looks set to improve
-
PSA eyes legal action to access Steinhoff financial records
-
Ramaphosa: We're dead serious about addressing corruption
Choose an EWN Twitter accountFollow @ewnreporter
Follow @ewnupdates
Follow @ewnsport
Follow @ewntraffic
Comments
EWN welcomes all comments that are constructive, contribute to discussions in a meaningful manner and take stories forward.comments powered by Disqus
However, we will NOT condone the following:
- Racism (including offensive comments based on ethnicity and nationality)
- Sexism
- Homophobia
- Religious intolerance
- Cyber bullying
- Hate speech
- Derogatory language
- Comments inciting violence.
We ask that your comments remain relevant to the articles they appear on and do not include general banter or conversation as this dilutes the effectiveness of the comments section.
We strive to make the EWN community a safe and welcoming space for all.
EWN reserves the right to: 1) remove any comments that do not follow the above guidelines; and, 2) ban users who repeatedly infringe the rules.
Should you find any comments upsetting or offensive you can also flag them and we will assess it against our guidelines.
EWN is constantly reviewing its comments policy in order to create an environment conducive to constructive conversations.