Eskom management says interim financial results to be published

The power utility has delayed publishing these results and could face severe penalties, including lenders recalling loans.

JOHANNESBURG - Eskom says senior management has made a commitment to publish its interim financial results before the end of the month.

At the same time, Finance Minister Malusi Gigaba says if Eskom's finances aren't addressed urgently it could tank the country's economy.

The utility's Khulu Phasiwe says they are working hard to ensure they address these concerns.

“It is incumbent upon all of us, especially management within Eskom and the board to make sure that we self-correct and bring back Eskom to where it should be. The commitment which has been made by the management of Eskom is that the results will be issued before the end of January.”