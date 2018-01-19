Eskom management says interim financial results to be published
The power utility has delayed publishing these results and could face severe penalties, including lenders recalling loans.
JOHANNESBURG - Eskom says senior management has made a commitment to publish its interim financial results before the end of the month.
The power utility has delayed publishing these results and could face severe penalties including lenders recalling loans.
At the same time, Finance Minister Malusi Gigaba says if Eskom's finances aren't addressed urgently it could tank the country's economy.
The utility's Khulu Phasiwe says they are working hard to ensure they address these concerns.
“It is incumbent upon all of us, especially management within Eskom and the board to make sure that we self-correct and bring back Eskom to where it should be. The commitment which has been made by the management of Eskom is that the results will be issued before the end of January.”
More in Business
-
Amazon boosts monthly fee for Prime by $2, maintains yearly rate
-
IBM shares fall on soft profit outlook
-
PSA threatens to disrupt horse racing event over Steinhoff ex-CEO Markus Jooste
-
PSA: Steinhoff lawyers have agreed to release financial records
-
SABC admits breaching editorial policy with Bathabile Dlamini interview
-
Steinhoff secures €60m lifeline for European operations
Choose an EWN Twitter accountFollow @ewnreporter
Follow @ewnupdates
Follow @ewnsport
Follow @ewntraffic
Comments
EWN welcomes all comments that are constructive, contribute to discussions in a meaningful manner and take stories forward.comments powered by Disqus
However, we will NOT condone the following:
- Racism (including offensive comments based on ethnicity and nationality)
- Sexism
- Homophobia
- Religious intolerance
- Cyber bullying
- Hate speech
- Derogatory language
- Comments inciting violence.
We ask that your comments remain relevant to the articles they appear on and do not include general banter or conversation as this dilutes the effectiveness of the comments section.
We strive to make the EWN community a safe and welcoming space for all.
EWN reserves the right to: 1) remove any comments that do not follow the above guidelines; and, 2) ban users who repeatedly infringe the rules.
Should you find any comments upsetting or offensive you can also flag them and we will assess it against our guidelines.
EWN is constantly reviewing its comments policy in order to create an environment conducive to constructive conversations.