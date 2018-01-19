Elderly woman (85) hacked to death in EC village

It's alleged that a balaclava clad man came into her home in Dutywa and attacked her. The deceased was with her relative when she was murdered.

CAPE TOWN - An 85-year-old woman has been hacked to death with an axe in the Eastern Cape.

It's alleged that a balaclava-clad man came into her home in Dutywa and attacked her.

The deceased was with her relative when she was murdered.

The Police's Jackson Manatha said: “An elderly woman, aged 85 was hacked with an ex on Thursday 18 January at about 8:50, during the evening at Mabheleni locality, Candu village, Dutywa.”