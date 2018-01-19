Life sentence for Elda Japhta murderer

The Western Cape High Court earlier this week found Gift Sibondo guilty of murdering 15-year-old Elda Japhta in Bredasdorp in June 2015.

CAPE TOWN - A man convicted of murdering his teenage girlfriend in Bredasdorp has been handed a life sentence and an additional 23 years, which will run concurrently.

The Western Cape High Court earlier this week found Gift Sibondo guilty of murdering 15-year-old Elda Japhta in the Southern Overberg town in June 2015.

Sibondo has been handed sentences on three counts of kidnapping, two counts of statutory rape and one count of murder.

The 29-year-old had pleaded not guilty to all the charges.

Acting Judge Feziwe Renqe has ordered Sibondo's name be entered into the national register of sexual offenders.

She says the child killer has shown no remorse and brazenly maintained his innocence.

Sibondo hid Japhta's body under his bed in the Zwelitsha informal settlement in June 2015.

She was beaten to death.