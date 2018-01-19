Life sentence for Elda Japhta murderer
The Western Cape High Court earlier this week found Gift Sibondo guilty of murdering 15-year-old Elda Japhta in Bredasdorp in June 2015.
CAPE TOWN - A man convicted of murdering his teenage girlfriend in Bredasdorp has been handed a life sentence and an additional 23 years, which will run concurrently.
The Western Cape High Court earlier this week found Gift Sibondo guilty of murdering 15-year-old Elda Japhta in the Southern Overberg town in June 2015.
Sibondo has been handed sentences on three counts of kidnapping, two counts of statutory rape and one count of murder.
The 29-year-old had pleaded not guilty to all the charges.
Acting Judge Feziwe Renqe has ordered Sibondo's name be entered into the national register of sexual offenders.
She says the child killer has shown no remorse and brazenly maintained his innocence.
Sibondo hid Japhta's body under his bed in the Zwelitsha informal settlement in June 2015.
She was beaten to death.
More in Local
-
Hoërskool Overvaal : Protesting parents say school is only option for children
-
Popo Molefe shares bittersweet memories of Lucas Mangope
-
Officials urge residents not to panic after Listeria strain found in food outlet
-
[LISTEN] Life in Bophuthatswana was a sham of an independence - Justice Malala
-
Elderly woman (85) hacked to death in EC village
-
Rubben Mohlaloga can't serve as Icasa chair over fraud - DA
Choose an EWN Twitter accountFollow @ewnreporter
Follow @ewnupdates
Follow @ewnsport
Follow @ewntraffic
Comments
EWN welcomes all comments that are constructive, contribute to discussions in a meaningful manner and take stories forward.comments powered by Disqus
However, we will NOT condone the following:
- Racism (including offensive comments based on ethnicity and nationality)
- Sexism
- Homophobia
- Religious intolerance
- Cyber bullying
- Hate speech
- Derogatory language
- Comments inciting violence.
We ask that your comments remain relevant to the articles they appear on and do not include general banter or conversation as this dilutes the effectiveness of the comments section.
We strive to make the EWN community a safe and welcoming space for all.
EWN reserves the right to: 1) remove any comments that do not follow the above guidelines; and, 2) ban users who repeatedly infringe the rules.
Should you find any comments upsetting or offensive you can also flag them and we will assess it against our guidelines.
EWN is constantly reviewing its comments policy in order to create an environment conducive to constructive conversations.