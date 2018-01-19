De Lille stripped of some powers amid disciplinary probe

Despite de Lille challenging the move, the council on Friday passed a resolution.

CAPE TOWN - Mayor Patricia de Lille has lost some of her control over the city’s response to the water crisis.

Despite de Lille challenging the move, the council on Friday passed a resolution that she will have to consult her mayoral committee before taking any decisions.

The decision is in line with a recommendation by the Democratic Alliance’s (DA) federal executive that she relinquish complete control over the city’s drought response while she faces disciplinary charges.

In a surprise move, Deputy Mayor Ian Neilson tabled recommendations during debate on the introduction of punitive water tariffs from 1 February.

“To change the executive mayor’s delegations broadly so that those delegations are carried out together with the mayoral committee and not by the mayor alone.”

But de Lille pushed back: “... because due process was not followed before this amendment came before council, that it is reviewable. Lastly, I have not been consulted as the executive mayor as this is directly related to me.”

The recommendation was, however, adopted despite the African National Congress (ANC) saying that it should have been placed before council as a separate item for discussion.

(Edited by Shimoney Regter)