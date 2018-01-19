De Lille defying DA over management of CT's drought crisis?
Patricia de Lille's been stripped of her duties of managing the drought crisis, yet she addressed a briefing on Thursday where it was announced that water curbs are to be intensified.
CAPE TOWN – Cape Town Mayor Patricia de Lille appears to be defying the Democratic Alliance (DA).
She's been stripped of her duties of managing the drought crisis, yet she addressed a briefing on Thursday where it was announced that water curbs are to be intensified.
This will see daily water consumption cut to 50 liters per person, per day.
De Lille says that since October, she has given the DA leader and federal executive seven reports detailing why she should lead and manage the drought crises.
“I’ve given two verbal reports to the leader and to the federal chair. And, on a monthly basis, we meet as the metro mayors of the party and in those monthly meetings we also discuss it.
Council will on Friday vote on level 6 B water restrictions which will next month cut the daily consumption target from 87 to 50 litres per person per day and introduce severe tariff increases.
De Lille says a proposed drought levy will likely be scrapped.
