CT council to decide on suspension of transport commissioner

CAPE TOWN – Cape Town's city council will decide on Friday whether to suspend its transport commissioner who is at the centre of a corruption storm involving the MyCiTi bus service.

Melissa Whitehead is facing four misconduct charges involving tenders for buses, the loss of bus fares and nepotism.

Mayor Patricia De Lille is also being investigated over the controversy for allegedly protecting Whitehead and covering up the corruption.

Melissa Whitehead has headed the city’s transport authority for six years.

But her career is now in jeopardy following allegations of tender manipulation, including interference in the city’s iconic Foreshore Freeway Project.

This is the second time that the city council will be meeting behind closed doors in as many months, to discuss suspending Whitehead.

Last month, it decided to allow a legal investigation by law firm Bowman Gilfillan to proceed first.

It’s now been recommended that Whitehead face disciplinary charges.

Former city manager Achmat Ebrahim quit over the controversy involving Whitehead a week ago, before a decision could be taken as to whether he should be suspended too.