Crime Intelligence officer found dead in car a former Robben Island prisoner

JOHANNESBURG - The Crime Intelligence Major-General found dead in an abandoned car in Norkem Park this week has been identified as Thekiso Mogoerane, a former Robben Islander, MK soldier and brother of Thelle Mogoerane, who was executed by the apartheid government.

Police say they are awaiting the results of a post-mortem but it appears as though Mogoerane was strangled.

Mogoerane who was known as "Tex" to his colleagues, was a former Umkhonto we Sizwe soldier trained in Angola and served time on Robben Island in the late 1980s.

Mogoerane's brother was Thelle, one of the Moroka three hanged in 1983. The government hospital in Vosloorus is named after him.

Tex was left deeply affected by his brother’s death.

