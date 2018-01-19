Condolences pour in for former Bophuthatswana leader Lucas Mangope

Mangope, who led the the former homeland during the apartheid era, died on Thursday at the age of 94.

JOHANNESBURG - Condolences are pouring in on Friday morning following the death of former Bophuthatswana leader Lucas Mangope.

He founded the United Christian Democratic Party (UCDP) and later joined the Democratic Alliance (DA).

Mangope had recently relinquished his duties as the chief of his clan in the North West province and was succeeded by his son.

Cope's Glacier Nkhwashu: "The Congress of the People is sad at the news of the passing of former leader of Bophuthatswana Lucas Mangope. We take this opportunity to convey our sympathy to extended Mangope family and the community at large."

There has been mixed reaction on Twitter to Mangope's death.

It's sad to hear about his passing. I kind of hope he will be around for few more years. #RIP #LucasMangope — France Kgopisi (@france_kgopisi) January 19, 2018

Lucas Mangope & Patrick Mphephu the only homelands leader's who left something for their people which the ANC destroyed under 5yrs #LucasMangope — Vendaboy (@Mulalo86) January 19, 2018

My condolences to the family of Ntate Lucas Mangope. Mei his soul Rest In Peace. I'll remember him with this words, sechaba sa me, bana ba me, ke tla le hepa yang le le bahintsi yana. pic.twitter.com/Hdn1YPs6FJ — Sle 051 (@Sle90015050) January 19, 2018

The sad news is that His Excellency has left this world earlier today. May his soul rest in peace indeed.

No-one lives forever, but a man's legacy can

Tautona's legacy will stay on for generations



RE A LEBOGA RARA#LucasMangope #RIPMangope #Mangope pic.twitter.com/06yY21Zs5e — Re Rata Tautona Lucas Mangope (@re_rata_Mangope) January 18, 2018

Can someone please remind me why Lucas Mangope is today hailed as some hero? I shall listen on the radio. Thank you in advance. — Tshepo (@tshepomathopa) January 18, 2018