City of CT suspends transport commissioner Whitehead over tender irregularities

Council took the decision on Friday morning in a closed door session, after considering reasons from Melissa Whitehead on why she should not be suspended.

CAPE TOWN - The Cape Town city council has decided to suspend its transport commissioner Melissa Whitehead who's been implicated in tender irregularities that could also cost Mayor Patricia de Lille her job.

Council took the decision on Friday morning in a closed door session, after considering reasons from Whitehead on why she should not be suspended.

De Lille has been accused of covering up alleged corruption involving Whitehead.

Her suspension follows the resignation of city manager Achmat Ebrahim last week.

LISTEN: De Lille responds to DA charges

Whitehead's now due to face a disciplinary inquiry after law firm Bowman Gilfillan determined there was enough evidence to charge her.

Whitehead is accused of manipulating tenders for MyCiTi buses and of interference in the tender process for the Foreshore Freeway Project.

(Edited by Shimoney Regter)