City of CT suspends transport commissioner Whitehead over tender irregularities
Council took the decision on Friday morning in a closed door session, after considering reasons from Melissa Whitehead on why she should not be suspended.
CAPE TOWN - The Cape Town city council has decided to suspend its transport commissioner Melissa Whitehead who's been implicated in tender irregularities that could also cost Mayor Patricia de Lille her job.
Council took the decision on Friday morning in a closed door session, after considering reasons from Whitehead on why she should not be suspended.
De Lille has been accused of covering up alleged corruption involving Whitehead.
Her suspension follows the resignation of city manager Achmat Ebrahim last week.
LISTEN: De Lille responds to DA charges
Whitehead's now due to face a disciplinary inquiry after law firm Bowman Gilfillan determined there was enough evidence to charge her.
Whitehead is accused of manipulating tenders for MyCiTi buses and of interference in the tender process for the Foreshore Freeway Project.
(Edited by Shimoney Regter)
More in Local
-
Ipid: Tshabalala a dangerous man with police, political protection
-
SABC admits breaching editorial policy with Bathabile Dlamini interview
-
Gauteng Safety MEC to meet principals over school safety
-
Hoërskool Overvaal: Parents urged to send pupils to school
-
No talk of recalling Zuma at ANC NEC meeting, says Magashule
-
3 arrested near OR Tambo Airport after robbing tourists
Choose an EWN Twitter accountFollow @ewnreporter
Follow @ewnupdates
Follow @ewnsport
Follow @ewntraffic
Comments
EWN welcomes all comments that are constructive, contribute to discussions in a meaningful manner and take stories forward.comments powered by Disqus
However, we will NOT condone the following:
- Racism (including offensive comments based on ethnicity and nationality)
- Sexism
- Homophobia
- Religious intolerance
- Cyber bullying
- Hate speech
- Derogatory language
- Comments inciting violence.
We ask that your comments remain relevant to the articles they appear on and do not include general banter or conversation as this dilutes the effectiveness of the comments section.
We strive to make the EWN community a safe and welcoming space for all.
EWN reserves the right to: 1) remove any comments that do not follow the above guidelines; and, 2) ban users who repeatedly infringe the rules.
Should you find any comments upsetting or offensive you can also flag them and we will assess it against our guidelines.
EWN is constantly reviewing its comments policy in order to create an environment conducive to constructive conversations.