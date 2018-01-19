City of Cape Town scraps plan to introduce drought levy
Mayor Patricia De Lille has told the special meeting of council that it must act against those who are not playing their part to save water.
CAPE TOWN - In the wake of strong public opposition, the city council has decided to scrap a controversial proposal to introduce a drought levy.
Instead it is discussing introducing punitive water tariffs to discourage reckless water usagefor households using more than 6,000 litres of water per month.
Mayor Patricia De Lille has told the special meeting of council that day zero is now imminent and council must act against those who are not playing their part to save water.
The Friday meeting started with the African National Congress staging a walkout against de Lille.
With just over 90 days left to day zero, the mayor says the additional 200 million litres being added to the system won't be enough for the city to keep the taps running.
“Cape Town, we have reached a point of no return. Despite our urging for months to save water, 60% of Capetonians are carelessly using more than 87 litres of water per day.”
Mayco member for Finance Johan van der Merwe says council will renew its efforts to pursue assistance from national and provincial government to help fund its water projects, instead of levying an additional charge to ratepayers.
