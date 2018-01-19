Cape Town residents pour cold water on proposed drought levy
In a public participation process, the City of Cape Town received more than 60,000 comments on the drought tax.
CAPE TOWN - Capetonians have poured cold water on a proposed drought levy. In a public participation process, the City of Cape Town received more than 60,000 comments on the drought tax.
And most have given the thumbs down to the plan, calling it unfair.
At a meeting of the city council on Friday, the proposal is expected to be officially scrapped.
Day zero looms large, yet most Cape Town residents are not bothering to cut their water consumption.
“And it’s quite unbelievable that the majority of people do not seem to care and are sending all of us headlong towards their zero. At this point, we must assume that they will not change their behaviour.”
The City of Cape Town will implement level 6B water restrictions from 1 February - this means daily consumption per person per household has been cut to 50 litres.
Mayor Patricia de Lille says that more than 60% of Cape Town residents are not saving water.
