Ahmed Timol’s family appeals to NPA to act on inquest findings

JOHANNESBURG - Ahmed Timol's family is appealing to the National Prosecuting Authority (NPA) to act on the findings of the inquest into his death without further delay.

Last year, the High Court set aside the original inquest finding that Timol had committed suicide and identified three former apartheid policemen as playing a role in the cover-up.

The anti-apartheid activist was tortured and murdered by being thrown from the 10th floor of the then John Vorster Square Police Station in 1971.

The judge in the case recommended that Joao Rodrigues, Seth Sons and Neville Els, who are currently in their 80s, be charged.

Timol's nephew Imtiaz Ahmed Cajee says: “Since the judge ruled on 12 October 2017, I’ve been personally following up with the priority crime unit of the NPA to get regular updates and the three security branch officers have, to date, still not been formally charged and appeared in a court of law.”