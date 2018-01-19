4 women killed on East Rand in suspected revenge attack

The motive for the attacks on Thursday is not clear, but police say the women are related to the seven illegal miners whose bodies were founded dumped near a mine in Benoni last weekend.

JOHANNESBURG - Four women have been killed and another seriously wounded at an informal settlement near Daveyton on the East Rand.

In what seems to be a revenge attack, police say the women had gathered to mourn the death of the illegal miners.

It’s believed the men were killed by a rival mining gang which is also operating on the East Rand.

The police's Lungelo Dlamini says they’ve opened another case of murder and attempted murder.

“Police are following several leads to identify the suspects who shot and killed four women and wounded another.”

(Edited by Shimoney Regter)