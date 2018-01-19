4 women killed on East Rand in suspected revenge attack
The motive for the attacks on Thursday is not clear, but police say the women are related to the seven illegal miners whose bodies were founded dumped near a mine in Benoni last weekend.
JOHANNESBURG - Four women have been killed and another seriously wounded at an informal settlement near Daveyton on the East Rand.
The motive for the attacks on Thursday is not clear, but police say the women are related to the seven illegal miners whose bodies were founded dumped near a mine in Benoni last weekend.
In what seems to be a revenge attack, police say the women had gathered to mourn the death of the illegal miners.
It’s believed the men were killed by a rival mining gang which is also operating on the East Rand.
WATCH: Zama zamas fearful after seven men found dead in Benoni
The police's Lungelo Dlamini says they’ve opened another case of murder and attempted murder.
“Police are following several leads to identify the suspects who shot and killed four women and wounded another.”
(Edited by Shimoney Regter)
More in Local
-
Hoërskool Overvaal : Protesting parents say school is only option for children
-
Popo Molefe shares bittersweet memories of Lucas Mangope
-
Officials urge residents not to panic after Listeria strain found in food outlet
-
[LISTEN] Life in Bophuthatswana was a sham of an independence - Justice Malala
-
Elderly woman (85) hacked to death in EC village
-
Rubben Mohlaloga can't serve as Icasa chair over fraud - DA
Choose an EWN Twitter accountFollow @ewnreporter
Follow @ewnupdates
Follow @ewnsport
Follow @ewntraffic
Comments
EWN welcomes all comments that are constructive, contribute to discussions in a meaningful manner and take stories forward.comments powered by Disqus
However, we will NOT condone the following:
- Racism (including offensive comments based on ethnicity and nationality)
- Sexism
- Homophobia
- Religious intolerance
- Cyber bullying
- Hate speech
- Derogatory language
- Comments inciting violence.
We ask that your comments remain relevant to the articles they appear on and do not include general banter or conversation as this dilutes the effectiveness of the comments section.
We strive to make the EWN community a safe and welcoming space for all.
EWN reserves the right to: 1) remove any comments that do not follow the above guidelines; and, 2) ban users who repeatedly infringe the rules.
Should you find any comments upsetting or offensive you can also flag them and we will assess it against our guidelines.
EWN is constantly reviewing its comments policy in order to create an environment conducive to constructive conversations.