3 arrested near OR Tambo Airport after robbing tourists

It is understood that three men had been pulling cars over on the N12 highway, using a police vehicle.

JOHANNESBURG - A gang of robbers operating near OR Tambo Internationation Airport have been arrested.

It is understood that three men had been pulling cars over on the N12 highway, using a police vehicle.

Police had followed the vehicle after they had robbed Mozimbican tourists of cash and cell phones.

The police's Katlego Mogale: "The suspects, who had a blue light on in their vehicle, stopped them at the Comaro off-ramp on the N12 and proceeded to rob them of valuables. An alert member of the community managed to call the police and the suspects were arrested."