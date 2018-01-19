3 arrested near OR Tambo Airport after robbing tourists
It is understood that three men had been pulling cars over on the N12 highway, using a police vehicle.
JOHANNESBURG - A gang of robbers operating near OR Tambo Internationation Airport have been arrested.
It is understood that three men had been pulling cars over on the N12 highway, using a police vehicle.
Police had followed the vehicle after they had robbed Mozimbican tourists of cash and cell phones.
The police's Katlego Mogale: "The suspects, who had a blue light on in their vehicle, stopped them at the Comaro off-ramp on the N12 and proceeded to rob them of valuables. An alert member of the community managed to call the police and the suspects were arrested."
More in Local
-
City of CT suspends transport commissioner Whitehead over tender irregularities
-
SABC admits breaching editorial policy with Bathabile Dlamini interview
-
Gauteng Safety MEC to meet principals over school safety
-
Hoërskool Overvaal: Parents urged to send pupils to school
-
No talk of recalling Zuma at ANC NEC meeting, says Magashule
-
Security cluster to launch Operation Fiela Two
Choose an EWN Twitter accountFollow @ewnreporter
Follow @ewnupdates
Follow @ewnsport
Follow @ewntraffic
Comments
EWN welcomes all comments that are constructive, contribute to discussions in a meaningful manner and take stories forward.comments powered by Disqus
However, we will NOT condone the following:
- Racism (including offensive comments based on ethnicity and nationality)
- Sexism
- Homophobia
- Religious intolerance
- Cyber bullying
- Hate speech
- Derogatory language
- Comments inciting violence.
We ask that your comments remain relevant to the articles they appear on and do not include general banter or conversation as this dilutes the effectiveness of the comments section.
We strive to make the EWN community a safe and welcoming space for all.
EWN reserves the right to: 1) remove any comments that do not follow the above guidelines; and, 2) ban users who repeatedly infringe the rules.
Should you find any comments upsetting or offensive you can also flag them and we will assess it against our guidelines.
EWN is constantly reviewing its comments policy in order to create an environment conducive to constructive conversations.