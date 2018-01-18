Zuma recall won’t be on NEC meeting agenda this weekend

An induction programme is underway to familiarise all NEC members with one another ahead of this weekend's meeting in Irene, Pretoria.

JOHANNESBURG – African National Congress (ANC) Secretary General Ace Magashule says there again will be no talks to recall President Jacob Zuma when the NEC meets to plan for the year ahead.

The NEC met last weekend ahead of the ANC event in the Eastern Cape.

“We are currently busy with inductions and engaging in that process, the phase one.”

He says plans for the year ahead, last weekend’s January 8 statement, resolutions from the ANC’s 54th national conference and racism in schools will be on the agenda.

Magashule also says he will leave his position of premier of the Free State at the end of this financial year.

