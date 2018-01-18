Zuma recall won’t be on NEC meeting agenda this weekend
An induction programme is underway to familiarise all NEC members with one another ahead of this weekend's meeting in Irene, Pretoria.
JOHANNESBURG – African National Congress (ANC) Secretary General Ace Magashule says there again will be no talks to recall President Jacob Zuma when the NEC meets to plan for the year ahead.
An induction programme is underway to familiarise all NEC members with one another ahead of this weekend's meeting in Irene, Pretoria.
The NEC met last weekend ahead of the ANC event in the Eastern Cape.
“We are currently busy with inductions and engaging in that process, the phase one.”
He says plans for the year ahead, last weekend’s January 8 statement, resolutions from the ANC’s 54th national conference and racism in schools will be on the agenda.
Magashule also says he will leave his position of premier of the Free State at the end of this financial year.
[LISTEN] NEC won't be discussing Zuma recall
(Edited by Shimoney Regter)
More in Local
-
JHB Health MMC: Information doing rounds on listeriosis incorrect
-
Nehawu: Unisa strike will continue if demands not met
-
Hoërskool Overvaal: Cosas demands immediate release of arrested protesters
-
[WATCH] Police car petrol bombed at Hoërskool Overvaal protest
-
Mkhwebane denies calling for Apartheid-era state capture investigation
-
No golden handshakes for Selebano & Manamela, says Gauteng gov
Choose an EWN Twitter accountFollow @ewnreporter
Follow @ewnupdates
Follow @ewnsport
Follow @ewntraffic
Comments
EWN welcomes all comments that are constructive, contribute to discussions in a meaningful manner and take stories forward.comments powered by Disqus
However, we will NOT condone the following:
- Racism (including offensive comments based on ethnicity and nationality)
- Sexism
- Homophobia
- Religious intolerance
- Cyber bullying
- Hate speech
- Derogatory language
- Comments inciting violence.
We ask that your comments remain relevant to the articles they appear on and do not include general banter or conversation as this dilutes the effectiveness of the comments section.
We strive to make the EWN community a safe and welcoming space for all.
EWN reserves the right to: 1) remove any comments that do not follow the above guidelines; and, 2) ban users who repeatedly infringe the rules.
Should you find any comments upsetting or offensive you can also flag them and we will assess it against our guidelines.
EWN is constantly reviewing its comments policy in order to create an environment conducive to constructive conversations.