Zuma files papers to appeal court order barring him from appointing NPA head
Late last year, a full bench of the High Court in Pretoria set aside prosecutions boss Shaun Abrahams appointment and a golden handshake paid to former NPA head Mxolisi Nxasana.
PRETORIA - President Jacob Zuma has filed papers in his bid to appeal a court order prohibiting him from appointing a new head of the National Prosecuting Authority (NPA).
The court found that because Zuma is facing criminal charges, he is conflicted and therefore cannot perform his duty of appointing a head of the NPA.
President Zuma’s legal team has confined its appeal to the one aspect of the ruling which states that for as long as Zuma is president, the deputy president shall be responsible for appointing the prosecutions boss.
Zuma’s legal team argues that the court made a mistake by finding that he is unable to perform his powers as president in relation to the NPA head while he is able to perform his other functions as head of state.
The lawyers say this position is not authorised by the Constitution, adding that the court made an error in law by holding it is constitutionally permissible to have two presidents in the country at the same time both exercising presidential powers.
