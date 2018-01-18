[WATCH] Police car petrol bombed at Hoërskool Overvaal protest
Ihsaan Haffejee | Protests at Hoërskool Overvaal continued for the second day in succession. Demonstrators demanded an end to the schools Afrikaans-only language policy. Later in the day, a police vehicle was petrol bombed by a group of protesters.
