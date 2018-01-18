Vandalism causes train derailment in Germiston

It’s understood the clamps that keep the track attached to the sleepers were stolen.

JOHANNESBURG – Another Passenger Rail Agency of South Africa (Prasa) train has derailed in Germiston.

In the latest incident, the locomotive derailed en route to Pretoria between President station and the Germiston station on Wednesday.

No one was injured.

Earlier this month, more than 200 commuters were hurt also in Germiston when one train crashed into another, allegedly as a result of cable theft.

Steve Harris, general secretary of United Transport & Allied Trade Union says that government needs to find harsher punishment for criminals vandalising the railway putting people's lives at risk.

“The government needs to review the law and although the law was reviewed and the sentences were increased heavily, they need to change the law now to murder.”

Meanwhile, Cape Town's besieged central line has suffered yet another setback.

A train derailment has postponed the resumption of services on the route.

The central line — the busiest in the Cape — has been out of service since last week.

Officials were preparing to get services back on track on Thursday morning but on Wednesday night a train derailed between the Heideveld and Netreg stations.

The line has been shut since last week after a security guard was murdered at Chris Hani station in Khayelitsha.