Train derailment scuppers plans to reopen CT central line

Officials were preparing to get services back on track on Thursday morning but last night a train derailed between the Heideveld and Netreg stations.

CAPE TOWN - Cape Town's besieged central line has suffered yet another setback.

A train derailment has postponed the resumption of services on the route.

The central line — the busiest in the Cape — has been out of service since last week.

There’s still no relief for train commuters and Metrorail.

The line has been shut since last week after a security guard was murdered at Chris Hani station in Khayelitsha.

At Cape Town station this morning, the central line platforms are almost deserted, in sharp contrast to the usual hustle and bustle of commuters rushing to catch their trains.

An announcement over the speaker system can be heard every few minutes, informing commuters that the central line remains out of operation.

Meanwhile, a Passenger Rail Agency of South Africa (Prasa) train has derailed in Germiston.

In the latest incident, the locomotive derailed en route to Pretoria between President station and the Germiston station on Wednesday.

It is understood that the clamps that keep the track attached to the sleepers were stolen.

No one was injured.

Earlier this month, more than 200 commuters were hurt also in Germiston when one train crashed into another, allegedly as a result of cable theft.